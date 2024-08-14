Which Paris Olympic medals are still being disputed after the Games have ended?

The Paris Olympics 2024 are officially over, but some medals are still being disputed.

Whether its on the gymnastics mat or in the wresting ring, some athletes have said they felt snubbed and are now taking their concerns to Olympic officials.

In some cases, athletes have asked for official apologies.

Others are still waiting to hear back about final decisions as the battle for medals continues in the courts.

Jordan Chiles Credit: AP

Jordan Chiles - Gymnastics

American gymnast Jordan Chiles was stripped of the bronze medal she won in the women’s floor final on Monday following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Before Chiles stepped on the the mat to perform her routine on August 5, Romania’s Ana Bǎrbosu was in the bronze position with a score of 13.700.

The US gymnast was initially awarded a score of 13.666, placing her in fifth place, but gymnastics coach Cecile Landi filed an inquiry over Chiles’ difficulty score.

To the athletes' surprise, judges revised her score by 0.1, giving Chiles 13.766 to clinch the bronze.

The win was historic – marking the first time all three positions on the Olympic podium were held by Black women.

But shortly after, the Romanian Olympic Committee appealed the decision, arguing that Landi's initial inquiry was filed after the official one-minute deadline.

As a result, CAS went back on their ruling and said that Barbosu had been promoted to third and Chiles dropped back to fifth.

The decision sparked outcry from the American team, who argued that one member of the three-person CAS panel had represented Romanian interests for years.

Dr Hamid G Gharavi's CV lists multiple legal cases in which he has represented Romania in arbitration cases, ITV News' US affiliate CNN reported.

CAS did not immediately respond to ITV News' request for comment.

In a statement given to the New York Times, CAS said: “In accordance with the guidelines on conflicts of interest issued by the International Bar Association (IBA), CAS has no reason to remove an arbitrator making such disclosure if the parties do not object to his/her appointment.”

Simone Biles, left, and Jordan Chiles, right,, of the United States, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, Chiles has removed herself from social media, posting four broken-hearted emojis after Saturday’s CAS ruling.

Both she and Bǎrbosu are now in limbo, caught in the middle of a highly emotional fiasco wrought upon them by one of the most significant sports competitions in the world.

USA Gymnastics says it will continue efforts to let Chiles keep the medal.

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” the organisation said in a statement.

“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan.”

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee seems to be running out of options, but said they will work “diligently to resolve this matter swiftly and fairly.”

India’s Vinesh Phogat (left) upset Japan’s Yui Susaki (right) with a late takedown in the wrestling opener at the Paris Olympics. Credit: AP

Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling

India's top female wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, was disqualified from the Olympic final on August 6 after failing the weigh-in.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to face the American wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt in the 50kg freestyle category, which would have guaranteed Phogat at least a silver medal.

But on the morning of the contest, the Indian athlete weighed in 100 grams above the 50kg limit despite cutting her hair off and working out overnight.

She was removed from the draw, and retired hours later, telling fans on X: "Wrestling won and I lost. My dreams are shattered.

"Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all. I am sorry."

Phogat later appealed for a shared silver medal, requesting credit for the three wins she earned after weighing in successfully a day earlier.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport - sport’s highest court - said a judge in Paris held a hearing last week regarding Phogat’s case against United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee.

Officials originally said a decision was expected by the end of the Olympics on Sunday, but the deadline has been pushed back twice since, with the CAS citing “exceptional circumstances".

Amber Rutter and her baby son. Credit: PA

Amber Rutter - Skeet Shooting

Team GB's Amber Rutter says she is owed an apology from shooting’s international governing body after she missed out on an Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Rutter had to settle for silver in the women’s skeet final on August 4 after she was judged to have missed a shot, even though television replays appeared to show she had clipped the target.

She and her coach protested at the time, and on Tuesday she again called for a “fair playing field” in her sport – either through improved judging or the use of VAR technology which is present in other shooting competitions run under the auspices of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Rutter wrote on Instagram that she did not want to get “sucked into the negativity of what could have been” but said she felt compelled to speak out to help “spark change” in her sport.

“I feel like I owe it not just myself but the entire shooting community to highlight and address the matter,” she wrote.

“Every athlete, especially at the Games, deserves to compete on a fair playing field. Whether that be through experienced and exceptional judging, or new technologies such as VAR which we have always had in place previously at ISSF competitions.

“At this point in time, I can’t imagine a huge amount will be done, and that is not what I am looking for.

“However, I do believe some accountability needs to be taken to acknowledge and an apology for the incorrect decision ultimately costing me an opportunity of winning an Olympic gold medal. And furthermore a plan to prevent something like this happening in the future."

Rutter added: “This has not taken away anything from my Games, I honestly had no expectations (and) to be completely honest I didn’t believe I would even make it through the first day with the little prep both physically and mentally."

The ISSF did not immediately respond to ITV News' request for comment.

