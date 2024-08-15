The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has criticised an anonymous online petition attacking controversial breaking competitor Rachael Gunn - known as B-Girl Raygun.

Amassing more than 45,000 signatures, those behind the petition claim Gunn - the 36-year-old Sydney university professor - had "manipulated" Olympic qualification processes.

The AOC said the petition was “vexatious, misleading and bullying.”

Among other questionable moves, Gunn scored zero points for her “kangaroo dance” during her routine at the Paris Olympics.

She was subsequently heavily criticised for her performance with parodies even being played out on a late night television show in the United States.

Breaking bosses are rallying behind Raygun following criticism Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Gunn, who has not yet returned to Australia following the Games, received strong support from Australian team chef de mission Anna Meares while still in Paris.

On Thursday, the AOC went a major step further, refuting numerous erroneous stories it says have appeared online since.

Criticism included suggestions the Oceania qualifying event held in Sydney last October was set up to favour Gunn, and questioned the judging which allowed her to qualify.

The AOC said on Thursday that the Oceania qualifying event was conducted under the Olympic qualification system determined by the international governing body, World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) and approved by International Olympic Committee.

Chief executive officer Matt Carroll said the the AOC had written to change.org, which had published the petition, demanding that it be immediately withdrawn.

Carroll says the petition “contained numerous falsehoods designed to engender hatred against an athlete who was selected in the Australian Olympic team through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.”

"It is disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an anonymous person can be published in this way," he added.

Raygun competes against Logistx at the Paris Olympics Credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Unattributed social media comments also suggested Gunn and her husband, fellow breaker Samuel Free, had held positions within Australian breaking organisations.

"Rachael Gunn holds no position with AUSBreaking or DanceSport Australia in any capacity," the AOC said on Thursday. "She is simply an athlete who competed in the qualifying event which she won."

The sport of breaking made its Olympic debut in the Paris Games this year. It is not on the competition list for the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

