David Lammy to visit Israel in latest push for ceasefire in Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will travel to Israel with French counterpart Stephane Sejourne to advocate for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

The trip marks the first joint UK-France visit to the region in over ten years, and will see Lammy and Sejourne visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

They said the trip will stress that “there is no time for delays or excuses from all parties on a ceasefire deal”.

It comes as Gaza's health ministry announced the number of Palestinians killed by Israel's bombardment of the territory began has surpassed 40,000.

The pair will meet Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz and the minister of strategic affairs of Israel, Ron Dermer.

Mr Lammy said: “This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East. The risk of the situation spiralling out of control is rising. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region.

“There can be no delays or excuses. All parties must engage seriously in negotiations on a ceasefire deal."

Mr Lammy added that diplomacy is the only means by which the violence will come to an end.

This week, ceasefire talks are set to take place in Doha, mediated by officials from the US, Egypt and Qatar.

Israel has confirmed it is sending a delegation but Hamas has not yet said whether it will be participating.

It has accused Israel of adding new demands to a previous proposal that had US and international support.

Mediating parties have been attempting to secure an agreement for a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release a number of hostages captured in the October 7 attack in exchange for a lasting ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Fears have been growing about all-out war in the region, after Iran blamed Israel for the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran. Hours prior, Israel confirmed it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Uncertainty remains over whether Iran and its proxy groups will retaliate to the killings.

The conflict began on October 7 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of around 250 hostages, some of which later died.

