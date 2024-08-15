How you can have dinner and cocktails with George Clooney

A “magical” night with George Clooney is up for grabs and you could be the lucky person - if you have more than $36,000 (£28,000) to spare.

The 63-year-old Hollywood star has put himself up for auction to raise money for his charity, the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), which he shares with his wife and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

CharityBuzz, a charity auction marketplace that specialises in luxury experiences, said the winner of the auction will have the chance to share a “private cocktail” with the actor.

They will then join him and 25 other guests at a private dinner that is followed by a Q&A.

Normally access is restricted to the auction house's members, but now anyone with a few thousand dollars to spare has a chance to dine with the star.

In a statement, the charity said: “With the promise of magical memories in support of a great cause, this is your chance to secure your seat at the table for a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.

At the time of writing, the bidding reached $36,000. The fundraising target is $60,000.

The winner will get a private drink with the Ides Of March star, then join him for a private group dinner Credit: Charitybuzz

Of course, nothing this good comes without some rules: Winners must be over 18 to attended, and over 21 to share a cocktail.

According to its website, the CFJ “provides free legal support to victims of human rights abuses”, with a particularly focus on women, minority groups, and journalists in authoritarian nations.

Funds raised by the dinner will go to its Waging Justice for Women initiative, which “aims to fight injustice against women through strategic litigation to reform discriminatory laws and increase accountability for gender-based abuse.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...