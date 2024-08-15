Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi cleared of charges after escaping death penalty

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has been cleared of his original charges by a lower court after escaping the death penalty earlier this summer.

However, the artist will remain behind bars for now as he still faces separate charges, with human rights campaigners continuing to call for his release.

In 2022, Salehi gained international fame after criticising the Iranian regime and supporting the 'Women, Life, freedom' protests after the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

As a rapper, he used his lyrics to encourage the protesters to unite against the Iranian government.

The musician, 33, was arrested in October 2022 and claimed he was tortured and placed in solitary confinement over his involvement in the protests.

Earlier this year, Salehi was sentenced to death after being convicted of "corruption on earth".

Mahsa Amini's death whilst in police custody sparked national protests in Iran in 2022 Credit: AP

However, in a reversal of the high-profile case, Salehi's sentence was overturned by the Iranian Supreme Court and referred the case back to the lower court in Isfahan for re-sentencing.

On Tuesday, Toomaj Salehi's lawyer, Amir Raesian announced on X that Salehi had been acquitted of the charges but will remain behind bars.

Salehi still faces two charges of publishing false statements on social media and disruption to public order. On Wednesday the Isfahan court referred the charges to a criminal court.

Salehi’s lawyer told reformist newspaper Shargh Daily on Wednesday: “Today, this branch issued its decision regarding Mr. Salehi’s case by holding a hearing and listening to the arguments of the lawyers of the case. According to the decision, Mr. Salehi was acquitted of corruption charges.”

Index Against Censorship, a rights advocacy group that campaigned for Salehi's release, stressed that Salehi should never “have had to spend a single day behind bars, let alone in front of a judge”.

In April, when Salehi was still facing the death penalty, the rapper's cousin Azadeh Babadi told ITV News: "He's very strong. In a situation like this he thinks of us, his family and his fans instead of being worried for himself.

"I think he would say it's okay. I know what I stand for, and I'm prepared to face whatever consequences come my way. Don't worry about me. I'll stand strong until the very end."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...