Father of Spain winger Lamine Yamal has been hospitalised after he was stabbed on Wednesday, according to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said the 17-year-old's father, Mounir Nasraoui, was stabbed multiple times.

He is reported to be in a stable, but serious condition.

Some arrests had been made, according to La Vanguardia, without giving details.

Nasraoui previously spoke to ITV News ahead of the Euros final in July, in which Spain beat England 2-1.

When asked how has it has been watching Yamal play in the Euros, Nasraoui replied: "It’s incredible, he’s a good strategist, it’s an honour, as a father and a person to see."

"As a father I could feel clearly that he… I could always see that he was a star. Through my own eyes, he is a star to me.

"For others, I don’t know, but to me he has always been a star. Not just in terms of football, but generally."

Yamal went on to win the tournament’s best young player award.

