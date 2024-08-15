Majorca and Menorca struck by heavy flooding, leaving train passengers stranded

The Spanish island of Majorca has been inundated by heavy floods, causing flight delays and stranding passengers on a train stuck on submerged rails.

Emergency services reported carrying out dozens of rescues and attending incidents including fires started by lightning strikes.

Firefighters said they had to rescue 29 passengers from the Palma-Manacor train line near Petra, after the train was brought to a standstill by floodwaters. No injuries were reported.

Flooding in neighbouring island Menorca was also reported on Thursday, with witnesses taking to social media to post footage of roads submerged by surging water.

Spain's Military Emergencies Unit announced it had travelled to Majorca to support local authorities.

The country's meteorological service issued several warnings for heavy showers and storms throughout Majorca on Thursday.

North and north-east regions were on red alert for very heavy rain until 3pm, with forecasts predicting up to 180 litres of water per square metre to accumulate within four or five hours.

Majorca Airport reported major flight days and several cancellations on Wednesday evening, due to the storm."The abrupt shift in weather, marked by storms and heavy rainfall, is causing major disruptions to normal flight operations," it said in a statement.

