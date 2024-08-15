Watch out Phil, there’s a new Pennsylvanian groundhog on the block.

Colonel Custard — named after the frozen custard shop he was discovered in — was found stowing away, hidden in a throng of stuffed animals in an claw machine two weeks ago.

The newly ranked colonel was found in Hollidaysburg, just an hour away the home of Pennsylvania's more famous, season predicting groundhog Phil, Punxsutawney.

Players were trying to pluck toys from the glass game case when they suddenly noticed a real groundhog nestled among the teddy bears.

Lynn Castle, manager of the Meadows frozen custard shop said no one is sure how the groundhog got into the building, but said he must have clambered up the game chute into the machine.

“They were just staring at the stuffed animals in there getting ready to decide what to pick and saw the groundhog's eyes blinking and realised there was something alive in there," she said.

No-one know how Colonel Custard got into the claw machine, but it took the staff, the police, and the Game Commission to remove him Credit: Lynn Castle via AP Photo

Stumped on how to free the Colonel, t he Meadows staff started by calling the claw machine owners, who were wary to trying to take the colonel out of his chosen habitat.

Staff then called the police, who handed over the situation to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Game wardens opened the machine and released the Colonel into a nearby field.

“It’s a good story that ended well,” Ms Castle said. “He got set free. No one got bit.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The team at the Meadows frozen custard shop have been quick to fall in line behind their furry commanding officer.

Staff and owners already have merch: T-shirts that read “Respect the Groundhog” were given to the people who found the groundhog.

An online naming campaign drew an avalanche of responses, and the team are working on more promotional ideas, such as naming one of their frozen treat flavours for Colonel Custard.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...