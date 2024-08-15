More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israel-Hamas' began on October 7, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Thursday.

The 40,005 deaths represent roughly 1.7% of Gaza's 2.3 million population.

Israel’s attacks have wounded 92,401 people and displaced 85% of the population, according to the ministry, though the figures do not differentiate between civilians and militants.

Mourners outside a morgue in Rafah. Credit: AP

Figures provided by the Hamas-run health ministry are considered reliable by the United Nations and Human Rights Watch. A paper published in the Lancet found "no evidence of inflated mortality reporting from the Gaza Ministry of Health".

Health officials and civil defence workers believe the true death toll is likely much higher, as many bodies remain buried under rubble from buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes.

Fikr Shalltoot, the medical aid for Palestinian's Gaza Director, has said: "Over 10 months of hell, people continue to lose their loved ones; family members, close friends and neighbours.

"Do you know what it means to lose 40,000 of your people? It means that 40,000 women, children, young people, adults, and elderly people will no longer be there."

Mothers cry at a hospital in Khan Younis. Credit: AP

A spokesperson from Islamic Relief Worldwide, reacting to the figures said: "There can be no justification for this massacre.

"These 40,000 people are not just numbers. They include babies, children, mothers, fathers, farmers, shopkeepers, students, teachers, journalists, doctors, aid workers, artists, entrepreneurs, grandparents and much more. Gaza’s entire society is being killed as the world watches."

The announcement comes amid renewed efforts by international powers to broker a cease-fire in the war, now in its eleventh month.

Children mourn dead at hospital in Khan Younis Credit: AP

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar are set to begin talks on Thursday.

In a joint statement last week, the countries said that only "details" of the deal remain before a ceasefire and the release of hostages can be arranged.

“There is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay,” it said.

In Gaza, health officials report struggling to identify the dead as bodies flood overwhelmed hospitals and morgues.

Palestinian grave digger Sa'di Baraka digging new graves in a cemetery in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip Credit: AP

T he latest conflict was sparked after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people - most of whom were civilians - and the capture of around 250 hostages in Gaza.

Palestinians bury the bodies during a mass funeral in Rafah. Credit: AP

Israel says 111 of the captives have not been released, including the bodies of 39. The hostages include 15 women and two children under the age of five.

Under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's stated goal in the war is to eliminate Hamas.

In pursuit of this aim, Israel has targeted mosques, schools, hospitals, and cemeteries, claiming that Hamas fighters or tunnels are located in these areas, which has often resulted in civilian casualties.

On Saturday, at least 90 people were killed and dozens injured after an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City.

In Gaza, father Mohammed Abu Al-Qumsan has lost his twin babies, wife, and mother-in-law after an Israeli airstrike near Deir al-Balah killed all four.

He had gone to register the births of his four-day-old twins at a local office when he learned that the home where his family was sheltering had been bombed.

The fighting has also resulted in the deaths of 329 Israeli soldiers. The Israeli military claims that around 15,000 Hamas fighters have been killed in Gaza, but has not provided evidence to support this figure.

A Palestinian displaced woman by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flees from Hamad City. Credit: AP

The assault has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, putting the entire territory at high risk of famine.

According to AP, over 495,000 people - more than a fifth of the population - are expected to face extreme hunger in the coming months.

Sanitation systems in Gaza have been destroyed, leaving sewage and garbage in tent camps crowded with displaced families.

Palestinian refugee camp Credit: AP

By July 3, the offensive had likely damaged or destroyed 59% of all structures in Gaza, including 70% of buildings in the north, according to satellite data analysis by experts Corey Scher and Jamon Van Den Hoek.

The conflict has raised concerns about a broader regional war, with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli military exchanging fire almost daily along their borders.

More than 500 people have been killed in Lebanon, including around 350 Hezbollah members, 50 fighters from other militant groups, and the rest civilians. In Israel, 22 soldiers and 24 civilians have been killed.

