Trump asks judge to delay hush money sentencing until after US election

Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.

The former US president and current Republican nominee was found guilty on May 30 of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 (£100,000) payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18, about seven weeks before election day.

However, in a letter made public on Thursday, his lawyer Todd Blanche suggested that the timing of this would interfere with the election.

Mr Blanche also wrote that a delay would allow Trump time to weigh next steps after the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, is expected to rule September 16 on the defence's request to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case because of the US Supreme Court’s July presidential immunity ruling.

“There is no basis for continuing to rush,” Mr Blanche wrote.

The lawyer sent the letter to Judge Merchan on Wednesday after he rejected the defence’s latest request that he step aside from the case.

In the letter, Mr Blanche reiterated the defence argument that the judge has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a Democratic political consultant, including for Kamala Harris when she sought the 2020 presidential nomination.

Ms Harris is now the Democratic candidate running against Trump in the presidential election.

By adjourning the sentencing until after the election, “the court would reduce, even if not eliminate, issues regarding the integrity of any future proceedings,” Mr Blanche wrote.

Judge Merchan, who has said he is confident in his ability to remain fair and impartial, did not immediately rule on the delay request.

Trump became the first former US president in history to be convicted of felony crimes, in a trial which focused on how he allegedly made payments to cover up stories which portrayed him in a bad light leading up to his 2016 White House bid. His trial centred around payments made to Stormy Daniels to allegedly buy her silence about an affair which took place in 2006.

The former president said the stories were made up and the case was an attempt to smear his 2024 election bid.

He has pledged to appeal the verdict, something which cannot legally happen before a defendant is sentenced. Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Other potential sentences include probation, a fine or a conditional discharge which would require Trump to stay out of trouble to avoid additional punishment.

