UK economy grew by 0.6% in second quarter of the year, ONS says

The UK economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter of the year, as it continues to pull away from last year’s shallow recession.

The Office for National Statistics reports that the services sector drove growth, while the production sector and construction both shrank slightly.

The figures follow a growth of 0.7% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar).

Commenting on the figures, ONS Director of Economic Statistics Liz McKeown said: “The UK economy has now grown strongly for two quarters, following the weakness we saw in the second half of last year.

“Growth across the three months was led by the service sector, where scientific research, the IT industry and legal services all did well.

“In June growth was flat with services falling, due to a weak month for health, retailing and wholesaling, offset by widespread growth in manufacturing.”

