Play Brightcove video

Baby Sadeel has been discharged after life-saving surgery

Video and pictures from Children Not Numbers

ITV News first reported on the plight of critically ill baby Sadeel Hamdan in June, after she was diagnosed with cirrhosis just weeks into Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

The one-year-old was part of a rare evacuation and received life-saving surgery in Egypt - and she has now been discharged from hospital.

Sadeel is currently staying in accommodation in Egypt, organised by British-run charity Children Not Numbers, who helped get her out of Gaza and arranged her operation.

Her father was allowed to make the journey with her but Sadeel remains separated from her mother, who is still in Gaza, despite breastfeeding the baby at the time of her evacuation.

Sadeel was born a month before the current conflict in Gaza took hold. After being diagnosed with cirrhosis, a condition involving severe scarring of the liver, her life was in danger if she didn't have transplant surgery.

Sadeel's abdomen became severely swollen due to her condition. Credit: Children Not Numbers

All doctors in Gaza could do to try and ease her condition was to keep draining her abdomen, as hospitals in the territory were barely functioning.

Children Not Numbers organised Sadeel's eventual evacuation after months of fundraising and negotiation with other stakeholders, including the Israeli organisation Physicians for Human Rights after they saw the report by ITV News.

Sadeel and her family prior to her evacuation. Credit: Children Not Numbers

Sadeel's surgery took place in a military hospital in Egypt. Her father, Tamer Hamdan, was her donor, undergoing an operation to remove part of his liver to be transplanted into his daughter.

As he prepared for surgery, and in the absence of her mother, Sadeel was left alone with doctors before her procedure.

Sadeel before her surgery. Credit: Children Not Numbers

"I can't care for her after the operation", he said. "Sadeel will want her mum." Efforts to reunite her with mother are still ongoing.

As Sadeel begins her recovery, hundreds more critically ill children are awaiting evacuation from Gaza.

Baby Sadeel in hospital in Egypt.

In July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for 150 sick children to travel to the UAE for treatment are on hold, after recent tensions with Lebanon.

Israel blamed militant group Hezbollah for a rocket attack on the Golan Heights on July 28, which killed 12 children.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

They launched retaliatory strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut shortly after, killing a senior Hezbollah commander.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel called the delay "cruel and dangerous".

"The immense grief over the 12 children killed in Majdal Shams must not be exploited for cynical political moves. Endangering sick Gazan children won't bring back those lost in northern Israel," it said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...