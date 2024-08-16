A girl with a severe dairy allergy died after drinking a Costa Coffee hot chocolate in what was a "failure to follow the processes in place to discuss allergies", an inquest has concluded.

Assistant coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe said there had been a "failure of communication" between the coffee shop staff and Hannah Jacobs’ mother.

The 13-year-old died within hours of taking the drink on February 8, 2023, the East London Coroner’s Court was told.

Dr Radcliffe said: "The root cause of this death is a failure to follow the processes in place to discuss allergies combined with a failure of communication between the mother and the barista."

The coroner also noted that on the day of her death "neither Hannah or her mother were carrying an Epipen that had been prescribed."

A post-mortem examination found Hannah died after suffering from a hypersensitive anaphylactic reaction that was triggered by an ingredient in her hot chocolate.

Commenting on the outcome of the inquest, Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, co-founders of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, said the "catalogue of errors" that led to Jacobs death were "heartbreaking."

They called for more to be done to improve awareness in business, schools and other settings about allergies.

