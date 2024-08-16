India protests escalate after rape and murder of female trainee medic

Play Brightcove video

Medical workers protest in New Delhi on Friday demanding safer working conditions for women in hospitals

Thousands of people marched through various Indian cities on Friday to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital.

The protests began on August 9 when the body of the 31-year-old woman was found with multiple injuries and signs of sexual assault in Kolkata.

In the days since, mounting anger has boiled over into nationwide outrage and stirred protests over violence against women.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the country’s largest grouping of medics, called on Thursday for a “nationwide withdrawal of services," except essential services, for 24 hours starting on Saturday.

One suspect has been arrested, though the family of the victim alleged it was a case of a gang rape and more were involved.

Resident doctors and medical students across the city's government hospital staged a protest in Mumbai calling for accountability for the woman's rape and killing.

Demonstrators held signs which read: "Strong women, strong nation" and "No more silence, no more violence".

Similar protests were held in Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

On Wednesday night, the hospital where the trainee doctor was killed was attacked. Police did not identify who was behind the rampage, but said they have arrested 19 people so far.

“Doctors, especially women are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses,” the IMA said in a statement issued on X on Thursday.

“Monstrous behavior against women should be severely and promptly punished,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday in an address to the nation on its 78th Independence Day.

Political parties, Bollywood actors and other high profile celebrities have also voiced shock at the crime and called for stricter punishments for those who commit them.

Richa Garg, a doctor who was part of the protests on Friday in New Delhi, said she no longer felt safe at her workplace.

“As a woman, it boils my blood. The culprits of this crime should be found immediately … and our workplaces should be made safer,” she added.

Activists sit on road with placards during a protest rally Credit: AP

Sexual violence against women is a widespread problem in India. In 2022, police recorded 31,516 reports of rape - a 20% increase from 2021 - according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Many cases of crimes against women go unreported in India due to stigma surrounding sexual violence, as well as a lack of faith in the police.

Women’s rights activists say the problem is particularly acute in rural areas, where the community sometimes shames victims of sexual assault and families worry about their social standing.

India’s most infamous case in recent years was arguably the 2012 gang-rape of a medical student who was beaten, tortured and left to die following a brutal attack on a public bus in New Delhi.

The case and ensuing nationwide protests drew international media scrutiny, and prompted authorities to enact legal reforms.

The rape law was amended in 2013 to broaden the definition of the crime and set strict punishments not only for rape but also for sexual assault, voyeurism, and stalking.

