Netanyahu condemns Israeli-settler attack on Palestinian village in West Bank

A Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank has been attacked by masked Israeli settlers, resulting in one death and several properties being set on fire.

The attack has been roundly condemned by Israel's government but highlights the extreme tensions felt between Palestinians and Israelis.

More than 70 armed settlers invaded the town of Jit on Thursday, firing bullets and tear gas at residents and setting several homes and cars and other property on fire, according to the head of Jit’s village council, Nasser Sedda.

Sedda said his cousin, Rashid Sedda, was killed in the attack. The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health confirmed the 23-year-old Palestinian died after sustaining a chest injury.

“We have attacks but nothing to this level,” Sedda told CNN. “We haven’t seen anything like this before, and without a prior warning. They caught the people off guard – women, children, and elders were there.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said dozens of Israeli citizens, some masked, set fires and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails before being dispersed by Israeli security forces.

The death toll in Gaza reached 40,000 on Thursday. Credit: AP

One person has been arrested so far with authorities looking for more.

Videos shared on social media show chaos as residents of the town try and extinguish the fires.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it treated three injuries from settler attacks in the town, including an elderly woman affected by gas inhalation and two young men injured by stones.

The attack adds further difficulty to the calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

On Thursday Foreign Secretary David Lammy headed to Israel with his French counterpart to join ceasefire talks. They plan to visit the occupied Palestinian territories while there.

A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, warning that he views the incident with “utmost severity.”

“Those responsible for any offence will be apprehended and tried,” it read.

Moshe Arbel, Israel’s interior minister, called the attacks a “serious nationalist crime” that runs “contrary to the values of Judaism,” and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant slammed the “violent, radical riots” as “the opposite of every code and value upheld by the State of Israel.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also condemned the attack, urging police to swiftly bring those responsible to justice.

The attack had harmed “the law-abiding community of settlers and the settlements as a whole and the status of Israel in the world during a particularly sensitive and difficult period,” he said.

Since the latest outbreak of the October 7 conflict with Hamas, attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have increased dramatically.

Between the outbreak of the conflict and August 5, the UN recorded at least 1,143 settler attacks against Palestinians. Of those, 114 led to "Palestinian fatalities and injuries."

The conflict reached a grim toll on Thursday as Gaza's health ministry said more than 40,000 people had been killed in Gaza since October 7.

The figure equates to roughly 1.7% of Gaza's 2.3 million population, with 85% of those displaced by the war.

They are considered reliable by the United Nations and Human Rights Watch.

A paper published in the Lancet found "no evidence of inflated mortality reporting from the Gaza Ministry of Health".

The controversial settler movement has grown in power over the years, emboldened by influential right-wing politicians, and is seen by the outside world as a major impediment to peace in the region.

