Two doctors and three others charged in investigation into Matthew Perry's death

Five people, including Matthew Perry's assistant and two doctors, have been charged in connection with the American actor's death, having been accused of fueling his ketamine addiction.

On October 28, 2023, 54-year-old Perry was found face down in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. Soon after paramedics were called and they immediately declared him dead.

His autopsy, released in December, revealed that he had the same amount of ketamine in his bloodstream as the level used for general anaesthesia during surgery.

At a press conference on Thursday, US Attorney Martin Estrada announced a series of charges related to the actor's death.

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer in Friends Credit: Landmark Media/Alamy

Mr Estrada said two of the defendants, Dr Salvador Plasencia, 42, from Santa Monica and Dr Mark Chavez, 54, from San Diego, allegedly worked together to supply Perry with large amounts of ketamine – charging Perry $2,000 (£1,500) for a vial that cost Dr Chavez approximately $12 (£9).

Before Perry’s death, Dr Plasencia allegedly wrote in a text message: “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” and "lets find out".

“These defendants took advantage of Mr Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong," Mr Estrada added.

Eric Fleming, 54, allegedly sourced the ketamine from a drug trafficker known as "The Ketamine Queen", Jasveen Sangha, 41, from North Hollywood.

The ketamine Queen.

Sangha allegedly sold 50 vials of Ketamine to Perry for $11,000 (£8,553) in cash.

“The ketamine supplied by Sangha would ultimately be the dose that took Matthew Perry’s life,” Ms Milgram told the briefing.

Mr Estrada said Sangha ran what amounted to “a drug-selling emporium” in her home.

Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, was also arrested after he allegedly distributed and administered multiple injections to Perry on the day he died - despite having no medical training.

The defendants allegedly exchanged messages soon after Perry's death referencing ketamine as the cause of death, and Mr Estrada said they tried to cover up their involvement in supplying the drug.

Keith Morrison, Perry’s stepfather and host of Dateline, released a statement to NBC News on behalf of the family, along with other relatives.

“We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course,” they said.

Who are the people charged?

Plasencia and Sangha both pleaded not guilty to multiple drug-related charges.

Plasencia faces accusations of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distributing ketamine, and falsifying records, and has surrendered his DEA licence.

Plasencia’s attorney, Stefan Sacks, told CNN affiliate KCAL that there is no evidence to support the allegations in the indictment.

“Mr Perry was on ketamine treatment. Medically supervised, medically prescribed. And while the US attorney may disagree with Dr. Plasencia’s medical judgment, there was nothing criminal at the time.

"And more importantly, the ketamine that was involved in Mr. Perry’s passing was not related to Dr. Plasencia,” Mr Sacks said.

He is being held on a $100,000 (£77,000) unsecured bond, with his trial set for October 8.

The judge revoked Sangha’s previous bond from an undisclosed charge and ordered her to remain in detention.

During the last few weeks of his life, Matthew Perry ‘turned to street dealer’ Erik Fleming to source ketamine. Credit: PA

Prosecutors argued she is a "significant flight risk" due to her extensive international travel, dual US-UK citizenship, and suspected funding through drug sales.

Sangha was charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, running a drug-involved premises, and possession with intent to distribute both methamphetamine and ketamine.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, at podium, joins U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, far left, to announce five people were charged. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, Chavez has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to a press release.

Perry's personal assistant pleaded guilty on August 7 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said: "Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials."

"As (his) ketamine addiction grew, he wanted more, and he wanted it faster and cheaper, that is how he ended up buying from street dealers who sold the ketamine that ultimately led to his death."

Cause of death

Ketamine was originally listed as the primary cause of death, which was ruled as an accident with no foul play suspected - drowning and other issues were contributing factors.

The drug is typically used for anaesthesia, but its use for depression, anxiety, and pain has increased in recent years.

People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy.

However, the medical examiner stated that Perry's final treatment one and a half weeks before his death would not account for the levels of ketamine in his blood. The drug is usually metabolised within a few hours.

According to the medical examiner's report, Perry was being treated by at least two doctors; a psychiatrist and an anaesthesiologist who served as his primary care physician.

No illicit drugs or paraphernalia were discovered at his residence.

Perry struggled with addiction for years, even during his time on the 90s sitcom Friends, where he played Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

In November 2022, Perry released the book Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing where he talked about his life, addiction and that he was in "sobriety".

