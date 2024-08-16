Words by Liz Little, Deputy Content Editor

Research shared with ITV News has revealed the high, often-unnoticed costs of withdrawing cash and using credit cards abroad.

The travel experts Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) surveyed the different costs of withdrawing cash in popular holiday destinations to highlight the potential scale of fees for travellers.

They’ve warned that not only are people often better off taking cash out before going on holiday to avoid expensive fees, but that some destinations aren’t willing to accept card payments at all.

So who charges what?

ABTA found that it's common to pay between 5 and 7 Euros (£4-6) per withdrawal in some of the most popular holiday destinations.

Spain

ATMs have fees commonly ranging from 50 cent to six euros (£0.40-£5). Cards are widely accepted but cash is still the most used form of payment. Though smaller bars and restaurants and less cosmopolitan areas often don’t accept cards.

Greece

Most ATMs in Greece require a fee ranging from two to four euros (£1.70-£3.40), and retailers often prefer customers to pay using cash.

Italy

Unless you’re using an Italian bank card, ATM fees are commonly around one to five euros (£0.85-£4.26). Card payments are commonly accepted but some services such as buses may only accept cash.

Germany

ATM fees in Germany range hugely, from zero to seven euros (£0-£6) and over. Cash is king in Germany with many bars and restaurants not accepting cards, especially in open air venues such as beer gardens and at Christmas markets.

France

French banks do not charge admin fees, however private ATMs can incur expensive charges. Card and debit payments are widely accepted.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Portugal

Withdrawal fees are uncommon if using a bank. Cash payments are still very common in Portugal but cards are also widely accepted.

Netherlands

Most ATMS offer free withdrawals in the Netherlands, however some independent operators charge fees. Both cash and cards are widely accepted.

United States

Out-of-network transactions often incur fees from one dollar to more than five dollars (£0.77- £3.87) in the US, however some banks offer refunds for these fees. Although cash does remain the most popular choice for transactions in the USA, card payments are widely accepted.

Australia

Independently owned ATMs often incur fees from between two and five Australian dollars (£1-£2.58). Card and contactless payments are the most popular form of payment in Australia.

Canada

Most ATMs in Canada charge between two and five Canadian dollars (£1.13-£2.82), with independent operators often charging even more. Free ATMs are rare. Card payments are significantly more popular than cash payments in Canada.

So how do you best avoid being stung with these fees?

Which? Travel journalist Harry Kind told ITV News that just like comparing prices for hotel bookings, you should be comparing currency conversions as well and always withdrawing cash locally – to avoid often higher fees at the airport and abroad.

Which? also recommend finding a fee-free debit or credit card which won’t cost anything to spend or withdraw cash. Find out more here.

And if you find yourself at the till being asked whether to process your payment in local currency or GBP, both ABTA and Which? recommend always paying the local currency to save on additional exchange rate fees.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...