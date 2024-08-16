Play Brightcove video

The singer did not address the Southport incident or the alleged terror plot in Vienna during her Wembley show

Taylor Swift has privately reached out to the victims of the Southport attack, ITV News understands, as she returned to Wembley to bring the European leg of her Eras Tour to an end.

On July 29, three children were murdered at a mass stabbing in Southport at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop.

In the days after the attack Swift said she was "completely in shock" adding: "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

ITV News now understands several of the families affected by the attack were contacted personally by Swift.

Swift did not make any public comments during her concert, though she did come out at one point wearing a T-shirt that said there is “a lot going on at the moment”.

One of the victims of the Southport attack, Alice da Silva Aguiar, outside the dance class. Credit: Family photo

On Thursday, the US hitmaker was joined in a surprise duet by Ed Sheeran at Wembley in what was her first show since several performances in Vienna were cancelled due to an alleged terror threat.

Swift performed one verse of Everything Has Changed, which features Sheeran, before bringing out Sheeran to rapturous applause from the crowd.

They blended the song with End Game - which they also collaborated on - and 33-year-old Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, which appeared to mark the arrival of her “surprise songs”.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Sheeran has previously performed on her The Red Tour, which ran from 2013 to 2014, and in 2022, he re-released The Joker And The Queen as a duet with Swift.

On stage, she said he was “like a second brother to me” and talked about how his career has taken off, saying: “He plays Wembley like every week. This is like regular for him.

“And he’s worked so hard and he’s probably so tired but he wanted to come and play for you, so give it up for him.”

Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London. Credit: George Thompson/PA

As Sheeran left the stage, Swift said: “I had such a good time, did you have a good time?”

Sheeran's surprise appearance comes as the Suffolk based artist announced he bought a minority stake in his favourite football club, Ipswich Town FC.

Before the Wembley concert got under way, Metropolitan Police commander Lou Puddefoot said officers are “well prepared” ahead of her five dates in London.

As Swift performed the first of five nights at Wembley, celebrities including Luther actor Idris Elba, Keith Richards’ granddaughter Ella Richards, and Jameela Jamil were spotted in the VIP area.

A fan takes a photograph at the Swiftie Steps and murals at Wembley Park, north-west London Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Security outside Wembley has been heightened, with hundreds of guards surrounding the venue and managing fans entering.

The elevated security has not dampened the spirits of fans, who made and shared friendship bracelets as they waited for Swift.

The stadium put out a warning to ticketless supporters ahead of the concert, saying they will be unable to congregate outside the stadium, thwarting an often common practice among the singer’s fans known as “tay-gating”.

Swift’s billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...