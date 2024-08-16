Thailand's parliament votes for youngest prime minister in history

Thailand's parliament has voted for Paetongtarn Shinawatra to become the country’s prime minister on Friday, making her the youngest person to ever hold that position.

The vote to appoint the 37-year-old daughter of ousted former leader Thaksin Shinawatra occurred just two days after Thailand’s Constitutional Court unexpectedly removed another prime minister.

Thaksin is one of Thailand’s most influential figures. His economic and populist policies helped him create a powerful political network that has dominated the country's politics for the past two decades, despite his ousting in a 2006 coup.

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, left, with, his daughter Paetongtarn. Credit: AP

His youngest daughter, Paetongtarn, will become Thailand’s second female prime minister.

Paetongtarn won 319 votes in the House of Representatives after being nominated as the sole candidate by her Pheu Thai party’s ruling coalition.

She still needs King Maha Vajiralongkorn's endorsement before she can officially take office and appoint a Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Paetongtarn thanked her supporters and said she felt “honoured” by the decision.

“I will do my best in this position,” she said.

A political newcomer, Paetongtarn was one of three prime ministerial candidates for Pheu Thai in the national elections last May and made headlines worldwide when she gave birth just two weeks before the vote.

