LNER Train drivers to stage series of strikes over employer 'bullying'

Train drivers at London North Eastern Railway are set to stage a series of strikes over a breakdown in industrial relations and the breaking of agreements by the company, their union Aslef announced.

Hundreds of Aslef members will strike every Saturday from August 31 to November 9 and every Sunday from September 1 to November 10, amounting to 22 days of walkouts.

This dispute is unrelated to the long ongoing pay disagreement, which is expected to be settled following a new offer from the government this week.

LNER runs the passenger service on the East Coast main line between London and Edinburgh.

Aslef has said there has been a breakdown in industrial relations, “bullying” by management, and “persistent breaking” of agreements by the company.

Mick Whelan, general secretary, said: “The continued failure of the company to resolve long-standing industrial relations issues has forced us into this position.

“We would much rather not be here but the company has brutally, and repeatedly, broken diagramming and roster agreements, failed to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery, and totally acted in bad faith.

“When we make an agreement, we stick to it. This company doesn’t and we are not prepared to put up with their boorish behaviour and bullying tactics.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…