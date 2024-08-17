British Tennis Star Jack Draper engulfed in umpiring controversy

The British number one and rising tennis star Jack Draper was involved in a wildly controversial conclusion to his match last night in Cincinnati.

The incident took place in the final seconds of his match against the Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime.

It was match point for the Brit when he played an awkward volley that somehow ended up over the net. The umpire called the match for Draper.

But to Auger-Aliassime - and to many in the crowd - it was clear it had come off Draper’s frame and bounced on his side of the net.

Replays clearly showed it was a double bounce. Draper told the umpire he wasn’t sure what had happened, but other tennis stars took to social media to ridicule the umpiring decision.

Draper will face some criticism in the locker room for not calling the point for the Canadian. But it was an umpiring error and Draper insists he simply wasn’t sure what had happened.

The victory takes the British player into his second Master 1000 quarter-finals. But this was not the way he would have wanted to progress when he was playing the best tennis of his life.

