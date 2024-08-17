This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Israel's prime minister joined Joe Biden in expressing his 'cautious optimism' that a deal can soon reached to stop the fighting, and stave off the risk of a disastrous regional escalation. Amy Lewis reports

US President Joe Biden said he was "optimistic" that an imminent ceasefire could be reached, hours after a reported Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed at least 18 people from the same family.

Hamas, however has cast doubt on whether an agreement was near, saying the latest proposal diverged significantly from a previous iteration they had accepted in principle.

Mr Biden told reporters he believed there were "just a couple more issues" that needed ironing out and said he thinks "they've got a shot" at coming to an agreement.

Israel's negotiating team expressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “cautious optimism for the possibility to move toward a deal,” a statement from his office said.

An Israeli official said a delegation was set to travel to Cairo on Sunday to continue talks.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to discuss the sensitive talks with the media.

Hamas has rejected Israel’s demands that include a lasting military presence along the border with Egypt and a line bisecting Gaza where it would search Palestinians returning to their homes to find militants.

A joint statement by mediators the United States, Egypt and Qatar after two days of talks said a proposal to bridge gaps was presented and they expect to work out implementation details next week in Cairo.

The mediation efforts aim to secure the release of scores of Israeli hostages and stop the fighting that has devastated Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 40,000 and a possible polio outbreak is feared.

Saturday's airstrike in Gaza is said to have hit a house and adjacent warehouse sheltering displaced people at the entrance to the town of Zawaida, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where casualties were taken.

The Israeli military, which rarely comments on individual strikes, said it struck “terrorist infrastructure” in central Gaza where rockets have been fired towards Israel in recent weeks.

Israel said it is checking reports that 18 members of the same family were killed.

International talks are also meant to calm regional tensions that have threatened to explode into a wider war if Iran and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon attack Israel in retaliation for recent killings of militant leaders.

It comes as an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon early on Saturday killed at least 10 Syrian nationals, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The strike on Wadi al-Kfour, in the Nabatieh province, is among the deadliest in Lebanon since the Hezbollah militant group and Israeli military started trading strikes on October 8.

Hezbollah maintains that it will stop its attacks once a ceasefire is reached in the Gaza Strip.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...