Tesco recalls ‘melt in the middle’ meat-free burgers due to 'burn risk to customers'
Tesco has recalled its “melt in the middle” meat-free burgers because they might be too hot.
The product recall, issued by the high street giant, is because of a “burn risk” to customers from the 240g Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle.
The recall, issued on Friday, states: “Tesco are taking the precautionary step of recalling Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle because the centre of the burgers may maintain a high temperature once cooked.
“This may result in a burn risk to customers.”
People have been told not to eat the burgers and to return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.
The recall adds that “no receipt is required”.
A Food Standards Agency alert about the product says “the melting middle could potentially cause a burn risk to consumers when biting into the burger”.
