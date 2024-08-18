Alcohol consumption falling, drinks industry says

Alcohol consumption in Ireland is down by almost one-third in the past two decades, according to a study.

Average alcohol consumption continues to fall based on CSO population figures and Revenue alcohol clearance data.

Beer accounts for 42.9% of the alcohol market in Ireland, according to the report authored by economist and associate professor emeritus at DCU Anthony Foley.

The findings, published on Monday, also show that average per adult alcohol consumption has declined by 31% since its 2001 peak.

While total alcohol consumption increased by 0.9% in 2023 compared with 2022, the average per person decreased due to a 2.4% increase in the adult population over the same period.

The report, commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), shows that average per adult alcohol consumption decreased by 1.5%.

This equates to 9.96 litres of pure alcohol last year as opposed to roughly 10.11 litres in 2022.

Beer is the most popular drink, making up 42.9% of all consumption in 2023, and remains the highest despite a small decrease on 2022 beer consumption which stood at 43.5%.

Wine is the second most popular at 28.3% of all consumption in 2023, compared with 26.7% in 2022.

Spirits rank as the third most popular drink with 22.6% of the 2023 total consumption, a slight decrease on 2022 which stood at 23.2%.

Cider accounted for 6.2% of the 2023 total consumption, compared with 6.6% in 2022.

A DIGI spokesperson said: “Overall, the long-term decline in alcohol consumption over the past two decades indicates that Irish adults are enjoying beer, wine and spirits more moderately and differently.”

The DIGI is calling for an excise tax cut of 15% over the next two years in the upcoming Budget, stating that Ireland’s rates are currently the second highest in the EU and UK.