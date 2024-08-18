Play Brightcove video

US Correspondent Dan Rivers and Washington News Editor, Jonathan Wald report from Chicago ahead of the convention.

This week’s Democratic National Convention is a historic moment for America.

It will be the first time a woman of colour in any party will appear at a Convention as the nominee for President.

It was only 32 days ago and 92 miles away when the Republicans wrapped up their convention in Milwaukee with the wind in their sails.

Two unprecedented events have occurred in the last 5 weeks - an attempted assassination on one nominee and the late withdrawal of another.

After being at the Republican National Convention I witnessed an overwhelming feeling that Donald Trump was on a glide path to the Presidency.

Following Kamala Harris’ anointment as his new challenger and the change of momentum in her favour we now know that confidence was misplaced.

She has been underestimated. In a race that was between an incumbent against another presenting himself as an incumbent, Harris has been able to cast herself as new and the “change” candidate - a prized title in an American Presidential election.

This is despite her being an integral part of the Biden Administration for three and a half years.

The stick that Trump used to beat Biden - accusations that he was too old and mentally unfit for the office - now look like Trump’s liability as he is prone to gaffes and is nearly 20 years older than his opponent.

The Republicans, and in particular Trump, appear to have been left flat-footed in their attempts to challenge and define Harris.

This has left her with the opportunity to define herself in what will be her biggest audience with the US electorate since becoming the nominee.

Almost 29 million watched Trump deliver his speech that closed the Republican National Convention. Harris can look forward to a similar large number.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking during at July's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Credit: AP

She, and her surrogates who speak before her, will aim to hammer home a promise of lower costs for the middle class - for food, housing and prescription drugs.

Buoyed by a sense of relief in her party at not having the unpopular Biden as its nominee, Harris has ridden a wave of enthusiasm and performed well in numerous rallies aided by scripted speeches and slogans. “We’re Not Going Back” and “When We Fight, We Win” have been familiar refrains.

Expect to hear them repeated in Chicago this week. She will face greater scrutiny this week - of her performance and especially her policies. The transition from Biden to Harris was unexpectedly seamless and bloodless.

The party has rallied round her and is unified by a common goal - to defeat Trump, the same common purpose that secured the Presidency for Biden in 2020.

The great and good of the Democratic Party will be turning out in Chicago this week.

The main stage that will host keynote speakers at the 2024 Democratic National Convention which takes place in Chicago. Credit: AP

Hillary Clinton will address the Convention on Monday followed by Biden in what is expected to be a chance for the party to say goodbye and thank you - for his service and for stepping aside.

The Obamas - Michelle and Barack will be the headline speakers on Tuesday.

Bill Clinton will tee up Vice-Presidential pick, Tim Walz, on Wednesday.

And Kamala Harris will accept the convention’s nomination for President on Thursday in a speech titled “For Our Future”.

All previous and current standard-bearers in the party, who are fit to attend, will be present.

In contrast, for all the promise and talk of unity at the Republican National Convention a month ago, a major, traditional section of the Party did not choose to attend - and would not have been welcome - including Former President George W Bush and Former Republican Presidential Nominee Mitt Romney.

On Tuesday the Democrats will hold a “roll call celebration” to mark the nominations of Harris and Walz to be President and Vice-President.

Typically, the candidates officially become the party’s nominees at the Convention but this time it will be ceremonial, as the official roll call took place virtually two weeks ago to ensure Harris and Walz would be on all state ballots for the election on November 5th.

Lurking behind this sense of unity however are persistent divisions and disagreements within parts of the Democratic Party’s base.

Large numbers of traditionally Democratic voters vowed not to vote for Biden in opposition to his support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

Thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of them will be on the streets of Chicago protesting against Biden and Harris next to the Convention venue, the United Center. So we’ve been here before.

One party has momentum as it holds its Convention but the race remains close and we have seen how quickly a candidate’s fortunes can change in a few days.

With 77 days till election day, and only 29 days until early voting begins - in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania - Harris will be taking nothing for granted.

