Ted Baker closing its remaining stores putting 500 jobs at risk

Dozens of Ted Baker stores will shut for the final time across the UK, putting more than 500 jobs at risk.

All of the fashion brand's 31 stores will be shut by the end of Tuesday.

Back in March, No Ordinary Design Label (NODL), the firm behind Ted Baker's stores fell into administration.

A month later, the administrators closed 15 shops and cut 245 jobs.

Prior to the administration process, Ted Baker had around 975 employees in the UK and ran 46 stores.

US business Authentic Brands Group, which owns the intellectual property to Ted Baker, had been discussing the future of the brand with partners.

However, Sky News reports that the potential future over a licensing partnership have stalled, and as a result all of the stores under the Ted Baker name will close.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...