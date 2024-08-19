£1 coins featuring King Charles enter circulation

The first £1 coins featuring King Charles have gone into circulation.

The coin depicts a pair of British bees on the “tails” side, in honour of the King’s passion for conservation and the natural world, and Charles’ official coin effigy on the obverse or “heads”.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “We hope the designs across all denominations spark important conversations about the conservation of these important species.”

Nearly three million £1 coins are being issued to banks and Post Offices, and they will co-circulate alongside ones displaying the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

The other designs, which will be introduced in line with demand, are the 1p showing a hazel dormouse, the 2p red squirrel, the 5p oak tree leaf, 10p capercaillie grouse, 20p puffin, and the £2 with the national flowers – rose, daffodil, thistle and shamrock.

A public poll by the Royal Mint found that the £1 bee coin was the favourite, closely followed by the 2p red squirrel.

They also have a repeating pattern of three interlocking Cs, which gives a nod to history through the cypher of Charles II.

The number indicating the value of the coin has also been enlarged to help children with their counting skills.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...