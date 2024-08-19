Play Brightcove video

Thousands of protestors have gathered at the convention, ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

Protestors gathered outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on its opening day, ahead of a headline speech by US President Joe Biden.

Demonstrators said they were there to voice their opposition to the war in Gaza, among other issues.

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept her Democratic nomination later this week. She is also expected to speak at the convention.

Local authorities have said they are committed to keeping the demonstrations peaceful.

“We have to play our part in the belly of the beast to stop the genocide, to end US aid to Israel and stand with Palestine,” Hatem Abudayyeh, a spokesperson for the Coalition to March on the DNC, said on Monday.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the authorities were well prepared. “The city of Chicago is really good at things like this,” he told a news conference. “We are ready.”

Chicago has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the US, with buses bringing activists to the city from all over the country. Organisers said they were hoping around 20,000 would attend the march and rally.

Taylor Cook, an organiser with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, has said the group wants to tell the vice president that she is "complicit" in what is happening in Gaza.

"People think it’s just Joe Biden, but she is vice president,” Mr Cook said. “So we’re saying, you need to stop if you want our vote.”

Protesters march prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention. Credit: AP

Around 40 pro-Israel supporters walked around the local Union Park during the rally.

The pro-Israel counter-protesters, who mainly remained silent while waving Israeli flags, were accompanied by about 20 police officers on bicycles. Although tensions flared at times, there were no physical altercations.

Josh Weiner, co-founder of Chicago Jewish Alliance who walked with the pro-Israel group, said their intent was to “make our presence felt.”

Protestors also demonstrated on issues such as climate change, abortion rights and racial equality, among other topics.

A speakers' corner had been set up by city officials for those wanting to make a speech, but no speakers or spectators had showed up by early Monday afternoon.

The DNC agenda

President Joe Biden will be introduced by his daughter Ashley, following remarks from First Lady Jill Biden.

His speech is expected to serve as a sort of political farewell for the president, who stepped down from the race for a second term in July.

Kamala Harris is then expected to make an appearance.

The rest of the speaking program, which is scheduled to last around five hours, will include a mix of Democratic Party stars and union leaders.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, will hold events in battleground states throughout this week.

Mr Trump and Ms Harris will have their first televised debate on September 10.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA