Archaeologists unearth tiny 3,500-year-old receipt

Archaeologists have uncovered a tiny 3,500-year-old tablet inscribed with ancient writing during excavations in Turkey.

Cuneiform, one of the oldest forms of writing, was used across the ancient Middle East and recorded many languages of Mesopotamia - what is now modern-day Iraq.

Highly-educated scribes created the distinctive wedge-shaped characters using reeds on clay tablets.

The newly found tablet, which dates back to 15th century BC, appears to be a receipt.

Written in Akkadian cuneiform, the ancient inscription describes the purchase of a large amount of furniture.

“We believe this tablet, weighing 28 grams, will provide a new perspective in terms of understanding the economic structure and state system of the Late Bronze Age,” said Mehmet Ersoy, Turkey’s minister of culture and tourism, in a statement.

Researchers continue to study the tablet so they can complete a translation of the cuneiform writing Credit: Murat Akar/Mustafa Kemal University.

The tablet only measures 1.7 inches by 1.4 inches in size with a thickness of 0.6 inches.

Researchers found the artifact outside of the gate of the ancient city Alalakh, now known as the Tell Atchana archaeological mound and site.

It was found in July during restoration work after devastating earthquakes.

Scholars are currently translating and studying the tablet, with their findings set to be published in a study.

So far, their translation of the tablet reveals the purchase of roughly 200 or more wooden tables, chairs and stools.

The team is also trying to discern how the tablet fits into the broader context of the ancient society at the time. They want to explore the different historical scenarios that would have required so many pieces of furniture.

