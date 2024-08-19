The ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has been shortlisted for a National Television Award.

The programme, starring Toby Jones as Mr Bates, drew nationwide attention to the wrongful prosecution of subpostmasters in the Horizon IT scandal.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and given criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 after Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Hundreds of victims are awaiting compensation despite the previous government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

The ITV drama has been nominated in the new drama category, but will face competition from Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, romantic drama One Day and thrillers Fool Me Once and Red Eye.

Jones has been nominated in the drama performance category for his role as former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates, one of more than 550 people who have taken legal action against the Post Office.

Bates, recently knighted in the King's birthday honours, told ITV News he would give up the title if it meant full and fair compensation for those still fighting for the money they are owed.

"If it was a choice between the knighthood and the financial redress for all of the subpostmasters, I know which one I’d take," he said.

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has been nominated in best-authored documentary again, for Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, which followed the final year of her husband Derek Draper’s life, before he died in January aged 56, after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

Her latest documentary followed on from two other programmes about his battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system, which both picked up NTA gongs in the category in 2021 and 2022.

