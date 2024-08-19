Katie Price’s TikTok income suspended over bankruptcy dispute, judge rules

Katie Price will have her income from TikTok suspended as part of efforts to pay off money owed under her two bankruptcies, a judge ruled.

The former glamour model declared bankruptcy in November 2019 and again in March this year, and will face financial questions in London later this month.

In February, a judge at a specialist bankruptcy court ordered the 46-year-old must pay 40% of her monthly income from the subscription entertainment website OnlyFans until February 2027.

The money will be paid into a bank account chosen by a trustee to pay off her debts.

On Monday, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said it was “appropriate” to order the “suspension of further payments” to Price from the platform until a solution could be found.

Price was not in attendance at the remote hearing and was not represented.

Barrister Darragh Connell, representing the trustee, told the court that Price had previously reached a voluntary agreement over her debts but had failed to pay the agreed-upon figures.

In July, the order was extended to cover eight more companies from which Price gained income.

At that hearing, Mr Connell said there was a concern that “the sums of income being paid to the bankrupt will simply not be paid to the trustee”, and that 40% remained a “reasonable sum” to be paid by Price.

The barrister said on Monday that “while some progress has been made”, investigations were ongoing as to how TikTok could comply with the order, and instead asked the court for a hold to be put on Price’s two “wallets” through which she is paid money from the platform.

Price has amassed over 1.5 million followers on TikTok with 27.1 million likes.

He added that there was a “real concern” that there could be “potentially substantial sums flowing” to Price from TikTok which the trustee would not “be in a position to easily recover” without the suspension.

Lauren Kreamer, representing TikTok, previously wrote that the platform had paid Price £84,000 for a three-month “agreement” in which she would “create e-commerce content for use by TikTok in its campaigns”, which had now ended.

She said that fee had been paid “along with a sum of £9,989.92 and for much smaller payments, ranging from £18.99 to £277.49," which was believed to represent “commissions” generated by third parties making purchases through the platform.

Price is due to appear in court on August 27 after being told she must attend with “no ifs or buts” by a judge earlier this month.

It follows her arrest at Heathrow Airport following a warrant being issued after she failed to attend an earlier court date.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...