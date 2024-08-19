The co-defendant of missing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch in a US fraud trial has died after being hit by a car while out running, his lawyer has said.

Stephen Chamberlain's death comes as the search continues for Mr Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter and four others who are missing after a yacht sank off the coast of Italy during a tornado.

Mr Chamberlain was Autonomy's former vice president of finance and worked alongside CEO Lynch.

His lawyer said he was out for a run in Cambridgeshire when the incident happened.

In a statement to ITV News, his lawyer, Gary Lincenberg said: "Our dear client and friend Steve Chamberlain was fatally struck by a car on Saturday while out running. He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him.

"Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family."

Mike Lynch pictured in 2019. Credit: PA

Mr Chamberlain faced the same fraud and conspiracy charges as his former boss for allegedly inflating Autonomy’s value before its sale.

Mr Lynch had negotiated the company's $11 billion (£8.64 billion) sale to Hewlett-Packard (HP), which earned him more than $800 million windfall.

The deal triggered a 13-year legal battle. In June this year, both Mr Chamberlain and Mr Lynch were cleared of charges that they had orchestrated fraud and conspiracy ahead of the sale, which became a costly burden for HP.

If convicted, they could have faced more than 20 years in US prison. Mr Chamberlain had spent 13 months under house arrest while awaiting the trial that concluded in June.

Mr Chamberlain left Autonomy in 2012 and later served as CFO at Sepura PLC, a British telecommunications company, before becoming chief operating officer at the cybersecurity firm Darktrace.

Most recently, he announced he was taking a career break, citing his involvement as a "defendant in Silicon Valley's largest fraud case."

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a blue Vauxhall Corsa hit an unnamed 50-year-old pedestrian from Longstanton on Newmarket Road in Stretham.

The collision occurred around 10:10am on Saturday as the car was travelling on the A1123 between Stretham and Wicken. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the police said.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Haddenham, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

