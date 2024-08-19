People urged to hand in zombie knives and machetes ahead of ban

Those in possession of zombie-style knives and machetes are being urged to hand them into police stations safely, ahead of a ban on the dangerous weapons.

The government said there would not be any repercussions for those surrendering the potentially dangerous knives safely, while policing minister Dame Diana Johnson urged the public to “do the right thing”.

From September 24, zombie-style knives and machetes will be added to a prohibited list of dangerous items - which also includes butterfly knives, samurai swords and push daggers.

The government stopped short of announcing a ban on ninja swords in the King’s speech, but Dame Diana said the government intends to make these illegal in future, as part of its plan to halve knife crime within the next ten years.

“Too many people have access to weapons that can lead to devastating, life-changing consequences," Dame Diana said.

“There is no legitimate need for a weapon of this kind to be in our homes or on our streets. That is why we will continue to make sure the tightest restrictions are in place to limit the availability of these lethal weapons.

“Implementing a ban on zombie-style knives is just the first step in our ambitious, dedicated plan to halve knife crime within a decade, and will closely be followed by making ninja swords illegal."

The scheme will run for four weeks - between August 26 and September 23 - in police stations across England and Wales.

Individuals are being encouraged to contact their designated police station first to get advice on how to package up any weapons and bring them into the station.

They can also anonymously dispose of weapons using surrender bins, by contacting their local police force, the council or an anti-knife crime charity to find out about alternative options in their area.

The government said anyone found with a zombie-style knife or a machete following the ban will face time behind bars.

