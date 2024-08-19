Play Brightcove video

Meghan Markle shared her and Prince Harry's pride in Princess Lilibet finding 'her voice' at three years old

Princess Lilibet has "absolutely found her voice" at age three, a proud Meghan Markle has told crowds in Colombia.

The Duchess of Sussex made the remarks on Sunday at an event highlighting Afro-women on the final leg of the royal couple's Colombia tour.

Meghan revealed how her young daughter's personality is taking shape, saying: "I know how it feels when you don't utilise your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say.

"I encourage our daughter to do so - who at three has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that."

Meghan, who spoke alongside Colombia Vice President Francia Marquez at the forum, shared how she took inspiration from her mother, Doria Ragland, in finding her own voice.

She said: "I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother being one of them.

"So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity.

"Ensuring that young girls feel that their voices are heard and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well.

"The role of men in this is crucial - and my husband is an example of this."

Meghan also used her appearance to pay tribute to the contributions of Afro-Colombian women, leaders and entrepreneurs.

Meghan and Harry in San Basilio de Palenque, as part of their trip to Colombia. Credit: AP

The duchess flexed her skills by delivering her opening remarks in Spanish, revealing she had first learned the language 20 years ago.

"The culture, the history - all of it was a dream - this trip was a dream," she said.

"I can feel this community and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now."

Meghan's appearance came as she and Harry rounded off a four-day trip to Colombia.

The pair stepped down from the working monarchy in 2020 and no longer travel at the request of the UK government on official overseas royal visits.

