King Charles and his brother have never been particularly close so it’s no great surprise to see reports that Prince Andrew’s private security, funded by the King, is being stopped before the end of the year.

The Duke of York, who is no longer a working royal, lives at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate - a home he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie, the Duchess of York.

Andrew’s publicly-funded security was stopped in 2019 when he was ordered to step down as a working member of the Royal Family.

In 2019, Queen Elizabeth was left with no option but to force her second son to back away from royal duties and strip him of his military titles following his disastrous Newsnight interview over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The late Queen also removed Andrew’s taxpayer-funded security.

Members of the Royal Family ordinarily get protection from officers provided by the Metropolitan Police.

Privately funded security staff were sourced – and paid for privately by the late Queen – and that arrangement continued after her death.

King Charles III inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Credit: PA

But while Queen Elizabeth might have had a blind spot for Andrew, no such favours exist for the disgraced prince under the reign of his older brother.

King Charles' refusal to foot the bill for Prince Andrew’s security is part of an ongoing battle between the brothers over the tenancy of Royal Lodge.

The King wants Andrew to vacate his Windsor home, owned by the Crown Estate, but the prince is refusing to budge.

Ending the financial arrangement for Andrew’s security is linked to that disagreement.

Buckingham Palace declined to confirm the reports, first published in The Sun newspaper at the weekend, but neither were they denied.

Senior palace sources simply point to the fact that taxpayers do not foot the bill for the Duke of York’s security arrangements.

The King, like his mother before him, has access to private funds from the Duchy of Lancaster estate and elsewhere, in addition to the public money for the running of the Monarchy, which is paid in the form of the Sovereign Grant.

It’s thought Charles wants his brother to move from the Royal Lodge to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which was once home to Harry and Meghan before they left the UK.

Prince William and Kate also live on the Windsor estate with their three children.

Adelaide Cottage, where they live during the school term, is much smaller than Royal Lodge.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently spending the summer months on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

King Charles III meets Shetland pony Cpl Cruachan IV during an inspection of Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion. Credit: PA

On Monday, the King was given the traditional Monarch’s welcome outside the gates of Balmoral Castle.

The King inspected a Guard of Honour formed by the Balaklava Company of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland in a small ceremony, which the late Queen also used to attend each year at the start of her summer stay.

It’s understood Prince Andrew is also at Balmoral right now and the two brothers clearly have some outstanding issues to discuss.

This is the Talking Royals - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson