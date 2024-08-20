Republican candidate Donald Trump appears to have falsely implied he has Taylor Swift's endorsement after posting fake images on social media of the singer and her fans supporting him.

Alongside a carousel of Swift images – at least some of which appear to be AI-generated - Trump posted “I accept!” on his Truth Social account.

One of the AI-manipulated photos depicts Swift as Uncle Sam with the text: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump." The other photos depict fans of Swift wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts.

Swift has not yet commented on the images and is yet to publicly endorse a candidate ahead of the US election in November.

Donald Trump posted the pictures on his Truth Social platform. Credit: Truth Social

Swift's enormous fanbase has made her political support a keenly sought-after endorsement.

She backed the Democrats in 2020 and has criticised Trump in the past. Her fanbase has also become openly political.

Immediately after President Joe Biden stepped aside and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, a large group of Swift’s fans formed a community called “Swifties for Kamala,” which is not affiliated with the singer.

Taylor Swift backed the Democrats in 2020. Credit: AP

The group, which has mobilised Swift fans to help elect Harris and other Democratic candidates down the ballot, has more than 60,000 followers on X.

Speaking of her endorsement of the Democrats in 2020 at the time, Swift told V magazine: “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

On the night of the vice presidential debate in 2020, Swift posted on social media, “Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the TV a lot.”

Despite his post, Trump seems to recognise that Swift does not actually endorse him.

In the new book Apprentice in Wonderland, Trump told author Ramin Setoodeh: “I think [Taylor] is beautiful - very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump.”

