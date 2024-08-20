The number of people who died in Scotland due to drug misuse has increased - and remains the highest death rate in Europe, according to the latest figures released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The figures showed there were 1,172 people who died in drug-related deaths in 2023, an increase of 121 - or 12% - on the previous year.

However, despite the rise on last year, the new figures represent Scotland's second lowest number of drug-related deaths since 2017.

Back in 2022, some 1,051 people died due to drug misuse, which represented the first significant drop in Scottish drug deaths in a number of years.

NRS said after adjusting for age, the rate of drug misuse deaths was 4.2 times higher in 2023 than in 2000.

The report also found that people in Scotland’s most deprived areas were 15 times more likely to die of drug misuse last year than those in the least deprived.

Glasgow and Dundee council areas had the highest rates of drug misuse deaths in 2023 while East Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire had the lowest.

Scotland's Health Secretary Neil Gray said the figures are "hugely concerning and underline why we will continue to do all we can to reduce harm and deaths caused by drugs."

In the wake of the “unwelcome rise” in deaths, Mr Gray added: “We will intensify our efforts and are also working hard to respond to the growing threat from highly dangerous, super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.”

Opioid drugs – such as heroin and methadone – were implicated in 80% of all drugs deaths last year.

The figures also showed a 16% rise in drugs deaths among males, with the number of men who died rising by 113 to 805 in 2023.

There were also 367 drug deaths registered involving females, with this up by eight (2%) from the previous year.

NRS Head of Vital Events Statistics Phillipa Haxton said: “The rate of drug poisoning deaths in Scotland was more than double the rates of other UK countries in 2022.

“The rate was 2.7 times as high as the rates for England and Northern Ireland, and 2.1 times as high as the rate in Wales.

“This is the most recent year that data is available for across the UK. When comparing Scotland and the rest of the UK, the drug poisoning definition should be used.”

Do you or someone you know struggle with drug misuse or addiction? Here are some places to find support...

Frank - The Talk to Frank website can help find support near you. They can also help talk you through options on their helpline: 0300 123 6600.

Turning Point - Health and social care services in England for people with a learning disability. Also supports people with mental health problems, drug and alcohol abuse or unemployment.

We Are With You - Support for drug, alcohol or mental health problems, and their family and friends.

Adfam - Information and support for friends and family of people with drug or alcohol problems.

