Eating ice lollies should be part of primary school curriculum, scientists say

Primary school pupils should be given ice lollies in science lessons to ensure learning is grounded in engaging real-life experiences, a coalition of scientific associations has said.

A new primary science curriculum should be introduced which offers “essential experiences” in class so all children have opportunities to relate to scientific concepts, according to a report.

The Royal Society of Chemistry, Institute of Physics, Royal Society of Biology and Association for Science Education have published recommendations for reforming the primary school curriculum in a bid to reduce inequalities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) education.

Eating ice lollies, playing musical instruments and planting vegetables are some of the listed experiences which they suggest children should have by age 11 through science lessons in primary school.

Children with limited first-hand experiences are “undeniably at a disadvantage”, the report suggested.

It said: “This is a fundamental equity issue, and the provision of rich essential experiences for children (particularly in the early and lower primary years) will go some way in addressing this.

“These concrete experiences form a basis from which children can draw evidence for their ideas, making children ready for the more abstract learning they will encounter at secondary school.”

The Government launched its curriculum and assessment review last month, which will be chaired by education expert Professor Becky Francis.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said the views of experts, parents, teachers and leaders will be pivotal to the recommendations of the review, which are due to be published in 2025.

Aylin Ozkan, a teacher and education policy specialist at the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: “One of the recommendations for chemistry is that by the age of 11, all children should start to understand how temperature works and how heating and cooling can change things.

"What better prop is there for a teacher to help explain this than an ice lolly?

“It’s a cheap solution, and will allow children the opportunity to develop their scientific confidence whatever their background – this is exactly what curriculum reform should be aiming to do.”

Charles Tracy, senior adviser in learning and skills at the Institute of Physics, said: “Many children enjoy making noise – but harnessing this in the classroom can help teach the basics of concepts such as pitch and volume".

Lauren McLeod, head of education policy at the Royal Society of Biology, said: “Not all children have access to a garden or school fields and we want children to experience the world around them while empowering teachers to bring science in to everyday activities.”

