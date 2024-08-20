The Home Secretary has announced new measures to boost border security, enforce immigration rules, and increase deportations, aiming for the highest removal rates since Theresa May's tenure.

The measures include hiring up to 100 specialist intelligence and investigations officers at the National Crime Agency (NCA) to dismantle criminal smuggling gangs and prevent dangerous boat crossings.

This follows a 50% increase in the number of NCA officers stationed at Europol, which is currently conducting around 70 active investigations into people smuggling and trafficking groups.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the officers have been swiftly deployed to support European operations targeting criminal smuggling gangs profiting from small boat crossings.

She assured that a range of sanctions, including financial penalties, business closure orders, and potential prosecution, will be imposed on employers of illegal workers.

There will also be a significant increase in enforcement and deportation flights, aiming to reach the highest removal levels since 2018, reversing the recent decline.

Detention capacity will be expanded with 290 additional beds at Campsfield and Haslar Immigration Removal Centres.

This increase aims to provide the additional space needed to support higher levels of enforcement and returns, ensuring that immigration rules are properly enforced.

Staff will be redeployed to support the increased returns, which have dropped by 40% since 2010.

Migrants are brought to Dover, Kent, by Border Force following a small boat incident in the Channel. Credit: PA

Three hundred caseworkers have already been reassigned to handle thousands of failed asylum and return cases, including both enforced and voluntary returns, the government said.

Additionally, sanctions will be imposed on "unscrupulous" employers who hire illegal workers.

Cooper said Border Security Command “is gearing up” to increase removals after the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats topped 19,000 this year so far.

The Home Secretary said: "We are taking strong and clear steps to boost our border security and ensure the rules are respected and enforced.

"Our new Border Security Command is already gearing up, with new staff being urgently recruited and additional staff already stationed across Europe.

"They will work with European enforcement agencies to find every route into smashing the criminal smuggling gangs organising dangerous boat crossings which undermine our border security and put lives at risk.

"And by increasing enforcement capabilities and returns, we will establish a system that is better controlled and managed, in place of the chaos that has blighted the system for far too long.”

Home Office figures showed 206 migrants crossed the English Channel in three boats on Monday, which has taken the 2024 provisional total crossings to 19,294.This is a 10% increase on the figure recorded last year, which was 17,620.But the latest figure is 10% down on 2022, when 21,344 crossings were recorded in the same period.

Conservative shadow home secretary James Cleverly accused Labour ministers of failing to offer "a credible solution that will cut immigration and stop the boats"."Labour clearly aren't serious about tackling the people smugglers or stopping the boats," he said.

"While more NCA resources and detention capacity is welcome, this is not nearly ambitious enough.

"Paired with their moves to cancel our deterrent, give an effective amnesty to thousands of illegal migrants, and failure to hire a head of their phantom border command, it doesn't scratch the surface."

According to figures released by Labour ministers in July, the previous Tory government spent around £700 million on its flagship Rwanda scheme before the General Election earlier this year.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak standing behind his government's pledge to "stop the boats". Credit: PA

The programme, designed to deter illegal arrivals by small boats to England through a treaty with Kigali, aimed to relocate some individuals to East Africa.

However, only four volunteers arrived in Rwanda, and Sir Keir Starmer declared the scheme "dead and buried" within two days of becoming prime minister.

NCA director general of operations, Rob Jones, said: “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a key priority for the NCA and we are dedicating more effort and resource than ever before.

“These extra officers will play a key role in that, with the NCA currently leading around 70 investigations into the highest harm people smuggling and trafficking groups."

Care4Calais CEO Steve Smith said: “The new Government continuing to invest in border security rather than workable solutions is repeating the mistakes of the last government.

“The evidence shows that these so-called deterrents don’t work. They do nothing to reduce Channel crossings, they just force people to take greater risks to do so.

“The only way to stop crossings, and to save lives, is to create safe routes for people to claim asylum in the UK. That’s what the new Government should be focusing on.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…