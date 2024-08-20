'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' among National Television Award nominees

ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' has been shortlisted for a new drama prize after renewing attention on subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted during the Horizon IT scandal.

Toby Jones, who played the titular Sir Alan Bates, is also nominated for an award in the drama performance category for his role in the show.

The ITV drama will face tough competition from Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, romantic drama One Day and thrillers Fool Me Once and Red Eye for the prize.

Meanwhile, Jones will go up against actress Jessica Gunning, who has also been nominated for the drama performance gong for her role as Martha Scott in dark comedy thriller Baby Reindeer, in which her character stalks comedian Donny Dunn after he offers her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

They will go head to head against Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan for her role as Maya Stern, Brenda Blethyn for her starring role in Vera, and Vicky McClure’s role as Lana Washington in crime thriller Trigger Point.

Kate Garraway has said she would love her latest documentary on her late husband, Derek Draper, to be recognised with a National Television Award (NTA) because she would like carers to “get some focus”.

The Good Morning Britain star has landed a third nomination in the best authored documentary category, this time for Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story which followed the final year of Draper’s life.

She announced in January this year that her husband and former political lobbyist had died at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

Her latest documentary follows on from two other programmes about Draper’s battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system, which both picked up NTA gongs in the category in 2021 and 2022.

The Good Morning Britain team congratulated Garraway on her latest nomination on Tuesday, with entertainment presenter Richard Arnold noting it will be a hat-trick if she wins the prize.

She said: “It will be a hat-trick. Apparently you never win three.

“But I would love it to do well. I would love people to recognise it, because it was Derek’s story, and also it was really all about carers, unpaid and paid, and I’d like them to get some focus, really.”

