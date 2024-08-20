It’s not even been a month since Joe Biden stepped away from this campaign.

Last night in Chicago the final act of this political drama played out, as Joe Biden took to the stage in a convention which so recently he thought would have been his coronation as the party’s nominee for re-election.

Instead, it was his vice president who made a surprise appearance to bask in the adulation of the crowd.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears during the first day of Democratic National Convention. Credit: AP

Kamala Harris wasn’t scheduled to appear, but clearly couldn’t resist this moment.

But then, wiping tears from his eyes, Biden emerged to address - for the last time as president - the party to which he has devoted most of his life.

The crowd chanted "We love you Joe”. His performance was passionate and for the most part gaffe-free.

Only occasionally did he deviate from the carefully crafted speech which railed against Donald Trump, the man who has dogged his presidency.

Many of the turns of phrase were well-worn from his months of campaigning.

But in 24 hours, we’ll hear from Barack Obama, who knows how to make political rhetoric soar into poetry.

The mood in the room was a mixture of warmth, gratitude and relief. Most delegates realised his decision to stand down had turned this race on its head.

I asked the Senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey whether there was any regret at the way the party had dispatched Biden.

He replied “He made the right decision for him and the country…we have as enthused a Democratic party as I have seen in a generation.”

There’s a sense of exultation for what Biden has given our country.”

Just before Biden took to the stage, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer told me the mood in the convention hall was “fabulous”.

After the speech, Harris’ running mate Tim Walz gave me his verdict: "amazing" he told me as he offered two hands clasped together in thanks.

It felt like a metaphor for the wider party that embraced the man who put aside personal ambition for their greater good - although the reality is more brutal and grubby than that.

The reality is they forced him to withdraw and then patted him on the back as he walked away.

