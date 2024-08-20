New Europe visa: When will it come into place - and how do I apply?

Words by Natasha Dangoor, ITV News Producer

Britons travelling to Europe will be required to apply for a visa from next year, officials in Brussels have confirmed.

The Electronic Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) - similar to the US Esta scheme - is set to launch at the beginning of 2025. The new system follows Brexit requirements seeking to tighten border controls.

What exactly is the new visa system, how much will it cost and how can you apply? ITV News explains.

What is ETIAS?

ETIAS travel authorisation is an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to 30 European countries for short-term stays - normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Some 1.4 billion people from over 60 visa-exempt countries will be required to apply for the ETIAS.

It is linked to your passport and remains valid for up to three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Some 1.4 billion people from over 60 visa-exempt countries will be required to apply for the ETIAS Credit: AP

The purpose of the system is to verify if a third-country national - a person who is not an EU citizen - meets entry requirements before travelling to the Schengen area.

Together with the launch of the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES), which will come into force on November 10, the ETIAS should increase security in the face of terrorist threats and will make travel more bureaucratic.

When will I need one?

ETIAS is set to launch at the start of 2025, with an exact date yet to be been announced.

However, there will be a six-month transition period during which travellers should apply for their ETIAS but will not be refused entry without one.

The EU website recommends submitting the application well in advance of your trip.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

How do I apply?

You can fill out the application form either on the official ETIAS website or their mobile app.

Applications cost €7 (£6). Those under 18 or over 70 are exempt from the charge but do still require the visa.

Most applications should be processed within minutes, though it could take up to 72 hours.

The EU website says that you can nominate someone else to apply for the ETIAS on your behalf, but warns travellers to be aware of scammers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know