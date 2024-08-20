Play Brightcove video

RMT is going demanding they want the same deal offered to train drivers, Good Morning Britain correspondent Nick Dixon reports

The RMT union is set to demand a pay deal equivalent to the one offered to train drivers for its members in a meeting with the government this week.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will meet with officials at the Department for Transport on Tuesday to discuss a pay rise for its members at train-operating companies.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said he wants a similar deal to the one offered to the train drivers union Aslef last week.

The deal would see a 14.5% pay rise over the next few years, with some of the increase coming as back pay for previous years.

Mick Lynch has said he wants better relations with the government. Credit: PA

Aslef is recommending its members take the deal.

The Conservatives have questioned where the money will be coming from to pay for the pay increases, alongside the ones offered to teachers and junior doctors last month.

The pay deals come at a time when Chancellor Rachael Reeves has said the government's finances are in a dire state after mismanagement by the previous administration.

"We want to reach a settlement with the RMT," Labour's Jo Stevens said.

Labour has argued the cost of meeting pay expectations is less than letting more industrial action go ahead after more than two years of strikes left many key services in chaos.

Speaking on Tuesday Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said the government wants to meet a settlement with the RMT.

She said the train driver's dispute cost the taxpayer £850m and criticised the previous government for failing to sit down with unions and discuss their terms.

For years the rail network has been crippled by strikes with train cancellations becoming increasingly common, much to the frustration of commuters who see their ticket prices increase each year.

RMT said it seeking to reach a deal to cover this year and not have any changes in its terms and conditions.

On top of the pay dispute, RMT has argued train companies are trying to worsen working conditions putting staff at risk and impacting quality of life.

The RMT will also meet Network Rail on Thursday to discuss pay, and will also hold talks later this week with the Ministry of Defence to try to resolve a pay dispute at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA).

Lynch said that all offers would be dealt with by the union after talks are completed.

“We really need to move on from the belligerent and hostile attitude of the last government and reset industrial relations to allow rail workers and RFA seafarers to get on with the job,” he said.

The meetings follow a suggested deal aimed at ending the long-running train drivers’ pay dispute.

