Rocket engine explodes during test launch in Shetland

A rocket engine was engulfed by flames after exploding during a test launch at a spaceport in Shetland on Monday.

German rocket manufacturer Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) said nobody was injured in the incident at SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst.

Tests are being run by the firm at SaxaVord, western Europe's only fully-licensed vertical rocket launch spaceport, in the run-up to holding the UK's first vertical rocket launch into orbit there later this year.

Footage of Monday's test shows the engine exploding on the launchpad, before the entire structure is engulfed by flames.

RFA says it is now working with the spaceport and the authorities to find out what led to the incident.

Rocket Factory Augsburg said nobody was injured in the explosion. Credit: Shetland News

An RFA spokesperson said: "On Monday evening, RFA [Rocket Factory Augsburg] conducted a hot fire of its first stage at their launch site at SaxaVord Spaceport.

"This resulted in an anomaly that led to the loss of the stage. No-one was injured in the process.

"The launch pad has been saved and is secured, the situation is under control and any immediate danger has been mitigated."

In May, RFA held its first engine test at the site, which was described at the time by head of the UK Space Agency Paul Bate as a "big moment".

A total of four Helix engines were test-fired by the firm from the first stage of its rocket - named One - sitting atop a 12-metre high launch stool.

A SaxaVord spokesperson said: "This was a test and test campaigns are designed to identify issues prior to the next stage.

"We will work with RFA to understand and learn from the causes and support them as they move forward to the next phase of their preparations."

