Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis has said “it is really exciting” to be the first deaf person to host a live sports show, presenting the Paralympic Games in France for Channel 4.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner and former EastEnders star will host Afternoon Live alongside broadcaster Clare Balding from inside the Athletes’ Village with live BSL (British Sign Language) signing.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be presented by broadcaster Ade Adepitan and five-time Paralympic swimming champion and Bafta-winner Ellie Simmonds, along with Balding.

Ayling-Ellis has completed a string of firsts, including making history on Strictly as the first deaf contestant, and reading a CBeebies bedtime story in sign language.

She said the Paralympics is “a great opportunity to show people what us disabled people can do”.

“It breaks people’s barriers of understanding what we are capable of. Really, though, we shouldn’t be trying to prove this to people.”

The 29-year-old also said she has had “lots of training” before taking on her first hosting gig.

“People seem to think that hosting a show is also to do with hearing, but now I’m here to prove that doesn’t have to be.”

She said: “I think I’m addicted to being the first of doing something, and that is what I want to do.”

Ayling-Ellis was also the first deaf person to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Last year, she made her West End debut in the Shakespearean romantic comedy As You Like It at Soho Place and was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance.

