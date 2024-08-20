Six people remain missing after British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday.

The Bayesian vessel was carrying 22 passengers - 10 crew members and 12 passengers - when it was hit by a waterspout and capsized at approximately 5am local time.

One man, believed to be the yacht's chef, Recaldo Thomas, was confirmed dead after his body was recovered by rescue crews on Monday.

Recaldo Thomas is believed to be the man who was confirmed dead by Italian authorities on Monday. Credit: ITV News

Who is still missing?

The missing Britons include Mr Lynch, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996 and was made an OBE for services to enterprise in 2006.

His 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is also unaccounted for.

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter are two of the six missing people. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Morgan Stanley International Bank Chairman Jonathan Bloomer has been named among the missing, alongside his wife, Judy.

Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, Judy, are missing. Credit: PA

Additionally, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, who worked for Mr Lynch, and his wife, Neda, have both been confirmed as unaccounted for.

Chris Morvillo, who worked for Mr Lynch, and his wife, Neda, have both been confirmed as unaccounted for. Credit: ITV News

Who survived the incident?

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued, according to local media.

The other named survivors are:

Charlotte Golunski, her husband James Emsley and their one-year-old daughter.

Mr Lynch's lawyer, Ayla Ronald, and her partner.

The Italian Coastguard has confirmed two of the surviving crew members as Vincenzo Zagarola said Leo Eppel.

The Dutch foreign ministry said a Dutch man survived. The ministry, citing privacy, did not release his identity.

