By US Correspondent Dan Rivers and Washington News Editor Jonathan Wald

The Democratic jamboree in Chicago has heard from the great and the good of the party this week, but no voice carries more weight than Barack Obama.

He remains their biggest star and best communicator. Last night he strode onto the stage to hear the adulation of the gathered delegates and delivered a message which sought to galvanise Kamala Harris’ reputation.

Rather than focusing on her service under Joe Biden as Vice President, he recounted her earlier life and career - a deliberate strategy to carve out an identity distinct from the 46th President. He talked about her "not being born into privilege" and praised her work to help child victims of sexual abuse as a prosecutor.

“Kamala Harris won’t be focused on her problems - she’ll be focused on yours…She’ll work on behalf of every American. That’s who Kamala is,” he said.

Obama is seeking to elevate her campaign into a broader movement, just as he managed to do with his in 2008. Recapturing his coalition of ethnic minorities, young people and women could push her into an unassailable position against Donald Trump, but for now that remains a lofty aspiration.

First come the hard-yards of campaigning in the swing states. As if to prove that point, last night Kamala Harris wasn’t in Chicago, but instead in the critical swing state of Wisconsin. She, together with her running mate Tim Walz, commandeered the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the same venue where Trump and the Republicans held their National Convention a month ago.

While Barack Obama was the headline last night, his support act was arguably even more stirring. His wife, Michelle, was fired up and pitch perfect in her message, imploring party members not to complain about the state of the country, but to "do something" - a refrain echoed back to her as a new slogan by the end of her speech.

Kamala Harris is no doubt riding a wave of enthusiasm, but sustaining it will be critical to winning in November. Her path started last night with a ceremonial roll-call of delegates pledging their support to her, even though she already had officially secured the nomination in a virtual vote two weeks ago.

So the party transformed this process from a dry number tally, to a showbiz spectacular. Rapper Lil’ Jon turned his home state of Georgia’s affirmation of Harris into one of the highlights of the night, as he sang his state’s support for Kamala.

Despite the anti-war protesters who had a few minor skirmishes with police, leading to some arrests outside the venue, the auditorium was brimming with unity and positivity.

This Convention could have been a contested, messy affair, but so far it has been a show-case for the renewed energy Democrats are feeling, even if that is couched with words of caution from the likes of Barack Obama who warned this will be a tight race and closed his speech with a firm and grave exhortation: "let's go to work."

