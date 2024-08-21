Play Brightcove video

In the emotional Amazon Prime documentary Eriksson reflects on his life and football career, as ITV News' Cari Davies reports

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has given a final farewell message telling fans "don't be sorry, smile".

The 76-year-old reveals he had "best case a year" to live after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer back in January.

In a new film about his life, which will be released on Amazon Prime on August 23, Eriksson says he had a "good life" and that people shouldn't "be sorry".

'His wedding was postponed because it conflicted with his coaching license', Sven-Goran Eriksson's son told Prime Video

Eriksson tells Prime Video he feels an inner calm after the turmoil of his cancer diagnosis.

"My wife, ex-wife, asked can't you do something else? You never get to see the children. And that was true. But that is football - that is how it is and how it should be," Eriksson says in the documentary.

H e also says: "I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do.

"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.!"

In the emotional documentary he reflects on his life, a football career that won him legions of fans across the world and his lifelong dream of managing Liverpool in a packed out 'Legends' game.

Sven-Goran Eriksson with Steven Gerrard ahead of the LFC Foundation's Official Legends Charity match at Anfield. Credit: PA

Eriksson became the first foreign England manager when he was appointed in 2001 and subsequently led the team to the quarter-finals of two World Cups and one European Championship.

He was in charge of England for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup.

In January, the former Manchester City and Leicester manager told Swedish Radio P1: “Everyone can see that I have a disease that’s not good, and everyone supposes that it’s cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible.

“It’s pancreatic – you can’t operate on it. It can be slowed.

“I know that in the best case it’s about a year, in the worst case even less. Or in the best case I suppose even longer. I don’t think the doctors I have can be totally sure, they can’t put a day on it.

“It’s better not to think about it. You have to trick your brain. I could go around thinking about that all the time and sit at home and be miserable and think I’m unlucky and so on.

“It’s easy to end up in that position. But no, see the positive sides of things and don’t bury yourself in setbacks, because this is the biggest setback of them all of course.”

