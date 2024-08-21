Dozens killed in Iran after bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashes

Play Brightcove video

Pakistan's prime minister said he was 'deeply saddened' to hear of the deadly crash in central Iran

At least 28 people have died after a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashed in Iran on Tuesday.

The incident happened near the city of Taft, in the central Iranian province of Yazd, according to state-run media.

A further 23 people were injured in the crash.

Footage broadcast on state television showed images of the bus upside down with its roof smashed in and doors wide open.

A local emergency official claimed the crash happened because of a brake failure on the bus and a lack of attention paid by its driver.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident and that diplomats were providing assistance to those affected.

The bus had been taking Shia pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen - which in Arabic translates as the number 40.

Arbaeen marks the death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, at the hands of the Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala.

The crash left the bus upside down with its roof smashed in. Credit: AP

Muslims commemorating Arbaeen gather annually in Karbal, Iraq.

Iran has one of the world's worst road safety records, recording around 17,000 deaths a year.

The pattern is blamed on widespread disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services to cover its large rural regions.

