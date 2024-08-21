The family of Alain Delon, the French film star who died on Sunday aged 88, has denied the actor’s request for his dog to be euthanised and buried alongside him following an outcry in France.

The actor had clearly expressed his wish to have his beloved 10-year-old Belgian Shepherd dog, Loubo, buried alongside him when he died.

He disclosed the unusual request during an interview with Paris Match magazine in 2018, describing Loubo as his “end-of-life” dog who he loved “like a child.”

“I’ve had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one,” Delon told the magazine. “If I die before him, I’ll ask the vet to take us away together. He’ll put him to sleep in my arms.”

Following criticism from animal welfare groups in France, Delon’s family confirmed on Tuesday that they would not be granting the actor’s controversial dying wish.

French animal charity, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, said in a post on X on Tuesday that Delon’s relatives had confirmed that the dog “has his home and his family” and will not be euthanised.

Delon’s request has been strongly criticised in recent days.

France’s main animal protection organisation, the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA), had criticised the request, stressing on social media on Monday that “the life of an animal should not be conditional on that of a human being.”

The organisation had offered instead to rehome the dog if needed.

Alain Delon on the set of Le Samourai Credit: CNN

Fellow animal welfare organisation, 30 Million Friends, also strongly urged Delon’s request be denied.

In an article published Monday, which also paid tribute to Delon’s legacy as a “fervent supporter of the animal cause,” the charity expressed its hope that his dog wouldn’t be put down whilst “in good health.”

They also offered to help find “someone trustworthy” to take in Loubo if needed.

Delon was an internationally acclaimed actor who embodied both the bad guy and the policeman and made hearts throb around the world.

With his handsome looks and tender manner, the prolific actor was able to combine toughness with an appealing, vulnerable quality that made him one of France’s memorable leading men.

Delon was also a producer. He also appeared in plays, and in later years, in television movies.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on X to “a French monument."

